February 9, 2019
European Youth Olympic Festival: Host country Bosnia brought together by sport
Bosnia is preparing to stage this year's biggest competition for young athletes in Europe - the European Youth Olympic Festival. The five-day event start on Sunday. But as Faruk Chalook reports from Sarajevo, the significance of the event goes far beyond sports. #EuropeanYouthOlympic #YouthOlympic #Bosnia
