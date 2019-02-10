WORLD
Zimbabwe Commuter Train: Train gives alternative for desperate commuters
Zimbabwe's economic crisis is putting more pressure on the country's only commuter train. Authorities brought back the rail service in November after it was suspended 13 years ago. But last month's fuel price hike has increased demand, and as Philip Owira reports some say the government needs to come up with a more sustainable solution. #Zimbabwe #ZimbabweTrain #CommuterTrain
February 10, 2019
