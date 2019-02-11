The Trump Presidency: Trump is due to stage rally in border city

Talks between US Democrats and Republicans on border security funding have collapsed. Both sides remain at an impasse, only days before a short-term funding deal to end last month's government shutdown is due to run out. President Donald Trump is still pushing for a border wall with Mexico, and will be making his case at a rally in El Paso. #BorderWall #Trump #TrumpBorderWall