Uighurs in China: Chinese show video to prove singer still alive

China has released video claiming to show that the famous Uighur singer and poet Abdurehim Heyit is alive. It follows reports he'd died in a Chinese detention centre, which prompted Turkey's government to urge Beijing to close down those centres - where up to one million ethnic Uighurs are reportedly being held. Heyit says he is under investigation and has not been harmed by Chinese authorities. It is unknown where and when the video was filmed. Heyit was arrested in 2017 and sentenced to eight years - reportedly for his songs. #Uighurs, #China, #Xinjiang