US and China resume trade talks in Beijing | Money Talks

The United States and China are heading back to the negotiating table to try and iron out their differences on trade. After meetings in Washington last week ended in a stalemate, officials kicked off another round of talks in Beijing. They're inching closer to a March 1 deadline to come to an agreement. If they don't, tariffs on Chinese imports are set to go up. Laila Humairah reports. Matt Maley, Managing Director and Equity Strategist at trading firm Miller Tabak, joined the discussion from Newton, Massachusetts. #USChina #TradeTalks #TradeWars