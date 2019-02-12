Tehran marks revolution's 40th anniversary | Money Talks

Iranians have taken to the streets across the country to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1979 revolution. But years of international sanctions have smothered its economy, and kept it from cashing-in on one of the largest oil reserves in the world. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, things are only getting worse. TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas broke down the story from Washington DC. #Tehran #Iran #IranRevolution