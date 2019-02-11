February 11, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Historic UK homeowners get creative to pay bills | Money Talks
Grand stately homes once held all the power in Britain. But now they're facing a fight for survival. The private owners of some of the country's most historic houses face an uphill battle to pay the costs of running and maintaining them. Jessica Omari takes a look at how they're managing to keep them operating. #homeowners #UK #Britain
Historic UK homeowners get creative to pay bills | Money Talks
Explore