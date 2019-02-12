Venezuela in Turmoil: Aid arrives but food shortages persist

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido says a small amount of humanitarian aid has arrived in the country, although he hasn't specified where. President Nicolas Maduro has refused foreign aid, saying it is part of a strategy by the US to undermine his leadership. The two men are battling for power as the country suffers from shortages of food and medicine. As our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Caracas, the most vulnerable communities are paying a heavy price. #Venezuela #Maduro #JuanGuaido