2019 Grammy Awards | Music | Showcase

The music industry's biggest awards were handed out Sunday night in Los Angeles. Unlike the Golden Globes, the #MeToo and 'Time's Up' movements figured prominently both during the awards ceremony, as well as who dominated both the nominations and the winners. To learn more about the winners, losers and the studs of this year's Grammy Awards, Showcase is joined by music journalist Hugh McIntyre, who was there at the big night at Staples Center in Los Angeles. #Grammys #Music #Showcase