Kenya Refugees: Lack of medical aid in camp leads to death

A lack of medical support is contributing to the deaths of people living in the Kakuma Refugee camp in northwestern Kenya. At least 10 people have died this year from outbreaks of disease and other illnesses. But as Omer Kablan reports, a joint project by the UN's refugee agency and the Turkish aid group TIKA is providing much-needed medical assistance. #Kenya, #TIKA, #Turkey