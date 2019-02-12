Iran: The Revolution’s legacy

It’s been 40 years since the Iranian Revolution. The Shah of Iran was deposed and Ayatollah Khomeini returned from exile. He promised to spread the nation’s wealth, but today many in Iran feel the gap between the rich and poor is greater than ever. One year ago thousands protested against the country’s failure to improve the economy. Sandra Gathmann looks back at the aims of the revolution and whether they've been achieved. #IranianRevolution #Iran40Years