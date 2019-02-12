Did the Iranian Revolution achieve all its aims?

Millions marked the 40th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution this week. But has it lived up to its aims? And how has life changed for women in the country? Guests: Azadeh Kian-Thiebaut Director of Gender and Feminist Studies Center at Paris University Holly Dagres Atlantic Council nonresident fellow Setareh Sadeqi PhD student in American Studies at Tehran University Serhan Afacan Co-ordinator at the Center for Iranian Studies in Ankara #Iran40Years #IranianRevolution