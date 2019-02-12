WORLD
Are the sanctions against Iran effective?
Iran was once one of the US’ closest allies. That all changed when Shah of Iran was ousted and the country welcomed in a new system of government. Ayatollah Khomeini became the country’s first Supreme Leader and relations between Washington and Tehran deteriorated. Today that relationship is as tense as ever. But is Iran being unfairly targeted? #IranSanctions #Iran40Years Guests: Thomas Pickering Former US ambassador to the UN Setareh Sadeqi PhD student in American Studies at Tehran University Dave Jonas Former US nuclear nonproliferation planner under George W Bush Serhan Afacan Co-ordinator at the Center for Iranian Studies in Ankara Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University
Are the sanctions against Iran effective?
February 12, 2019
