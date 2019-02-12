Sudan Revolt: Will Al Bashir Remain?

For weeks, the streets of Sudan have been full of violence with reports of protesters, journalists and doctors, being detained and beaten. What started as anger over high inflation has quickly turned to frustration with the long rule of Omar Al-Bashir - dictator in the eyes of his critics Could this be the end for the President? Joining us at the Roundtable was Dr Allam Ahmed, Director of the Middle Eastern Knowledge Economy Institute; Abobaker Adam, Chair of Sudanese Lawyers and Law Practitioners; and Amjed Farid a Doctor and a Sudanese political activist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Sudan, #Protests, #Revolt, #Bashir