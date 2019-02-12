February 12, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Catalan Separatists Trial: Trial of 12 Catalan separatists begins in Spain
The trial of 12 Catalan separatists has begun in Spain. The defendants are being tried for their role in the failed push for independence in 2017. As Sarah Morice reports the court case is being described as the most important since Spain's return to democracy after General Franco's death. #Catalan #Catalonia #Trial
Catalan Separatists Trial: Trial of 12 Catalan separatists begins in Spain
Explore