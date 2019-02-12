Freed Bahraini Footballer: Freed footballer Araibi arrives in Melbourne

After being held for more than two months in a Thai prison, Bahraini footballer - Hakeem al Araibi - has arrived back in Australia. Al Araibi fled Bahrain more than four years ago, and was given asylum in Australia. But while on his honeymoon in Bangkok, he was arrested for alleged crimes in Bahrain. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Hakeemalaraibi #Bahrain