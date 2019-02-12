US lawmakers reach tentative funding deal | Money Talks

US Democratic and Republican lawmakers have reached a tentative deal on border security funding. The deal could spare hundreds of thousands of federal employees from another government shutdown. But it still needs to be approved by President Donald Trump, and passed by Congress before Friday. Laila Humairah has more on the story. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joined the discussion from Washington DC. #funding #FundingDeal #BorderSecurity