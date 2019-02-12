BIZTECH
Theresa May vows to deliver revised deal | Money Talks
Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to find a way to make changes to the Brexit deal with the EU that her parliament can accept. But Brussels insists it won't reopen talks on the terms of their divorce that took more than a year to finalise. For small businesses, the uncertainty has been unsettling, as Paolo Montecillo reports. To give us a better view of the board and how this stalemate can be broken, Rajneesh Narula joined us from London. He's a professor on international business regulations at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #TheresaMay #Brexit #BrexitDeal
February 12, 2019
