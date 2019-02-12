BIZTECH
European finance ministers meet in Brussels | Money Talks
The growth momentum in the Eurozone has lost steam this year, so much so that some analysts say the risk of a recession in Europe is rising. It's in this environment that the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Council has met to discuss policies from trade to budgets and taxes. Just days earlier, the European Commission slashed its eurozone growth rate forecast from 1.9% to 1.3% for this year. It also downgraded growth in Europe's biggest economy, Germany, and Italy, which is officially in recession. Despite the gloomy outlook, the EU's economy chief Pierre Moscovici says the slowdown doesn't mean 'there's any threat of recession', while Eurogroup President Mario Centeno said eliminating uncertainties around global trade and Brexit are key priorities. We caught up with correspondent Kevin Ozebek in Brussels. #Eurozone #Brussels #Brexit
February 12, 2019
