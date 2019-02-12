El Chapo Verdict: Mexican drug lord found guilty in US

The infamous Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin El Chapo Guzman has been found guilty of all the charges against him in a court in New York. After decades in charge of the Sinaloa cartel he's now facing life in prison for drug-smuggling, money laundering, bribery and murder. His legal team say they'll appeal the verdict. Nick Harper reports from New York. #ElChapo #ElChapoVerdict #Chapo