Turkey Food Prices: Profiteers cause rise in food prices

In Turkey, the price of staple foods has climbed - leaving many unable to afford basic produce. The government has accused middlemen of stockpiling commodities and then selling them at exorbitant prices. But now, local authorities in Ankara have intervened. Shoaib Hasan has more. #Turkey #TurkeyFoodPrices #TurkishEconomy