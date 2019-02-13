WORLD
Cyprus Maronites: Plan to encourage Maronites to return home
A plan has been proposed on Cyprus to encourage members of a religious minority to return to their homes, decades after they fled. Maronite Christians used to live in a handful of villages in the north of the island, but most left when fighting started between Turkish and Greek Cypriots and the island was partitoned in 1974. Andrew Hopkins reports from Karpasha in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. #Cyprus, #Maronites, #Christians
February 13, 2019
