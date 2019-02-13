Unroyal British behaviour | Sisi’s Presidency | Sweden’s subway controversy

The British Armed Forces reportedly allowed its soldiers to kill unarmed civilians. The Middle East Eye reports that it lead to atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan. Also, will Egypt's Abdel Fattah el Sisi become president for life? Did Swedish police commit an abuse of power by dragging a pregnant woman off a subway? #TheNewsmakers #Sisi #Sweden