Champions League: Rashford Man United's main tool to win

Marcus Rashford, grew up just 11 kilometers from Old Trafford in Didsbury. A product of Manchester United's youth academy, he is now playing a pivotal role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Beyond The Game’s Robin Adams has been to the grassroots club where Rashford's story begins. #Rashford #ManUtd #Solskjaer