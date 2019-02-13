WORLD
What you need to know about Australia's Christmas Island
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he will re-open a controversial detention centre on Christmas Island after it was closed down months ago over various concerns voiced by human rights groups. The move comes in retaliation to a historic defeat in parliament which will allow medical transfers to offshore asylum seekers. #ChristmasIsland #Australia #detentioncentre
February 13, 2019
