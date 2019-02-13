South Africans strike against job cuts | Money Talks

Hundreds of thousands of people in South Africa staged a general strike in South Africa. They're protesting against large-scale job cuts at struggling state-owned companies and threats of more retrenchments. As Laila Humairah reports, some strikers are pledging to bring Africa's most industrialised economy to a standstill, to get the government to listen to their concerns. #SouthAfrica #Africa #economy