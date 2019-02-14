WORLD
1 MIN READ
Man Booker Prize loses its sponsor | Literature | Showcase
Everything has a price. And whatever you do, you need money to fund your endeavours. And the UK's most prestigious literary prize The Man Booker Prize for Fiction is not exempt from this. Early this year, all hell broke loose after Man Group ended their sponsorship of 18 years. Even questions about renaming it came to surface. But the committee for UK's most revered prize for fiction says all will be well in due course. To talk more about why Man Group pulled its sponsorship after nearly two decades, and what the future holds for one of the world's foremost literary awards, the administrator of the Man Booker International Prize, Fiammetta Rocco joins Showcase. #ManBooker #Literature #Showcase
Man Booker Prize loses its sponsor | Literature | Showcase
February 14, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us