Macedonia Name Deal: Transition to new state name far from smooth
It's a rare story of diplomatic sucess in the Balkans. After nearly three decades of dispute with neighbours Greece, a new state called the Reublic of North Macedonia has assumed its place on the map after agreeing to change its name. But this is a decision that has caused mass protests in Athens, and it's hardly been a smooth process in Macedonia either. Francis Collings reports from the capital Skopje. #NorthMacedonia, #Skopje, #Athens
February 14, 2019
