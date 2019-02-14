February 14, 2019
Catalan’s Leaders: From an independence bid to potential incarceration
In 2017, the Catalan government made a bid for independence. Now many of them are standing before the Spanish Supreme Court, charged with rebellion and sedition, and they could face up to 25 years behind bars. Randolph Nogel looks at what the trial means for Catalonia, Spain, its people and its government. #Catalonia #Catalan #independence
