Blocking rock in Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo is a huge fan of Metallica. In fact he’s such a huge fan he paid $800 to keep one of their limited edition albums. But soon he may not be banging his head to one of his favourite heavy metal bands. A new draft bill plans to stop foreign influence on music, and musicians across the country are not happy. Hundreds have taken to the street and social media to protest the proposed law. If the legislation passes, anyone producing content considered blasphemous or pornographic could go to jail. But is it an attack on freedom of expression? Guest: Hikmawan Saefullah Former guitarist with indie band Alone at Last #Metallica #Indonesia #JokoWidodo
February 14, 2019
