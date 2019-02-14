Do Catalan leaders deserve jail time?

They were warned not to go ahead with an independence referendum. But in 2017, the Catalan government did it anyway. But for many, it looks like the decision has backfired. Despite the vast majority voting for secession, the region still remains a part of Spain, and those behind the bid for independence could face 25 years in jail. Do they deserve it? Guests: Carlos Silva Senior member of Spain's Union, Progress and Democracy party Andrew Dowling Historian and author on Catalan independence movement #Catalan #Catalonia #referendum