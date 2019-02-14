Rising Xenophobia: What’s driving public paranoia?

The number of recorded hate crimes in the UK has more than doubled in the past five years. The Home Office say it's likely to be related in part to the aftermath of the Brexit vote and the spate of terrorist attacks in 2017. Here at Roundtable we're wondering if the media has stirred up fear about minority communities when nothing has really changed. Joining us at the Roundtable we have Lee Jasper a British activist who was the Former Senior Policy Advisor on Equalities to former Mayor of London, Ken Livingstone; Konstantin Kisin, Comedian, Writer and co-host of Triggernometry podcast and Dr Maryyum Mehmood whose research explores Antisemitism and Islamophobia in Europe and Andrew Gilligan, Senior Correspondent of the Sunday Times.