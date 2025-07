My Turkey: Cittaslow Savsat - living the traditional way

We hit the road and head to Turkey's newest Cittaslow destination, Savsat, to immerse ourselves in this serene town’s traditional way of life, and we do it during the chillest time of year. Some of the fun includes, playing in nature, cheesemaking, basket weaving, and old-school butter churning. #cittaslow #savsat #turkey