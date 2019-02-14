February 14, 2019
FIFA eWorld Cup: Football competition growing annually
eSports continues to grow at a rapid pace. It's become such big business that football's world governing body FIFA is investing tens of millions of dollars to promote the virtual side of the beautiful game. While competitors are getting younger; the winner's cheques are getting bigger. Robin Adams was at the latest stop on the gaming calendar, the Fifa eClub World Cup in London. #FIFA #eWorldCup
