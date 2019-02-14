BIZTECH
Malaysia's economy improves as it mends 1MDB fund scandal | Money Talks
Malaysia's so-called 'tiger cub' economy has roared back to life. The latest official data shows the economy expanding an impressive 4.7-percent in the final quarter of 2018.. ending the falls that began a year ago. The news comes just nine months after veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad became prime minister.. promising to revive the economy and recoup the billions lost in the 1MDB state fund scandal. Money Talk’s Auskar Surbakti spoke with Malaysia's Deputy Finance Minister Amiruddin Hamzah and began by asking him what's driving the country's growth. #MalaysiaEconomy #Malaysia #GoldmanSachs
February 14, 2019
