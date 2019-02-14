Airbus A380: Airbus to halt A380 production in 2021

It's the end of the line for Airbus's ambitious A-3-80 super jumbo, which was supposed to revolutionise air travel. The European aviation giant has begun the initial descent to end the biggest project in the company's history. The double-decker broke records when it first entered service in 2007. But as Paolo Montecillo explains, a shift in the aviation industry has kept the plane from reaching new heights. #Airbus #A380