The War in Syria: Russia, Iran, Turkey commit to Idlib stability

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says a solution to the Syrian war is closer than ever before. The leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran have committed themselves to bringing stability to Syria. They are also trying to find a political solution aimed at ending Syria's almost eight year war. Hasan Abdullah has more. #TurkeyIranRussia #Syria #SyriaWar