February 15, 2019
US Parkland Shooting: Thursday marks one year anniversary of attack
Vigils are being held across the United States to mark the anniversary of the massacre at a school in Parkland, Florida in which seventeen people were killed. At the school itself, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, lessons were cancelled and replaced by a day devoted to "commemoration and healing". #Parkland #ParklandShooting #anniversary
