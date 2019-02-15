Soviet Withdrawal: Afghans fear for future on 30th anniversary

Thirty years ago, the last Soviet troops left Afghanistan. For ten years, Soviet forces tried to prop up the communist regime in Kabul. They were eventually defeated by fierce Afghan resistance. But as Afzal Ahmed reports, fighters who experienced the civil war that followed the Soviet exit are afraid of history repeating itself. #SovietWithdrawal #Soviets #SovietAfghan