February 15, 2019
Nigeria Elections: Security concerns cast shadow over vote
Africa's most populous country will vote for a new president on Saturday. At the same time it will hold parliamentary elections. Among the top issues that could decide the result is security. Kidnapping, banditry, and violence between herders and farmers are all on the rise, not to mention the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks. #NigeriaElection #NigeriaElections #Nigeria
