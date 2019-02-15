WORLD
Brexit effect on the arts | Politics and Art | Showcase
With less than 2 months until the United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union - the pressure is on. With the continued threat of not having a deal, constant leadership challenges and disagreements between the EU and Britain, it's a drama that seems to have no end in sight. Brexit will undoubtedly impact every sector of the economy, including the creative fields. And with time running out and no clear government strategy for the arts, what happens next? Miranda Atty seeks the answers to these questions in London. And to learn more, Showcase is joined by Kate Arthurs, director of arts in British Council. #Brexit #Art #Showcase
February 15, 2019
