Why do France’s Yellow Vests want Macron to quit?

After months of protests that have crippled France, President Macron launched what he calls a Grand Debate in town halls across the country to hear people’s grievances. We debate if this will be enough to satisfy protesters, or will their keep demanding he step down. #GiletsJaunes #yellowvests #Macron Guests: Alexandra Pauliat Executive producer of TRT World’s ‘Off The Grid’ documentary series Alexis Poulin Founder of the 'Modern World' news website