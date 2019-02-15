Gaza Strawberries: Strawberry fields become a lifeline for locals

Food insecurity affects hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza -- the result of high rates of poverty caused by more than a decade of siege. Still, farming provides much needed income to the Strip. It accounts for 85 percent of all exports. As Obaida Hitto explains, sending crops across the border is often the hardest work farmers do. #Gaza, #Strawberry, #Palestine