Haiti’s Presidential protests | Macron v Yellow Vests | Vilifying Valentine’s Day

Massive protests have erupted in Haiti, demanding President Jovenel Moise to step down. Should he quit? Plus, we take you inside France’s Yellow Vests movement and ask if President Emmanuel Macron can meet their demands. And, we discuss why some people in Pakistan are against Valentine’s Day. #HaitiProtests #YellowVests #ValentinesDay