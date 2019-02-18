WORLD
1 MIN READ
Riot Grrrl: Redefining Punk | Music | Showcase
Save for a few bands, it can be argued that the majority of male presence in punk music was about cutting it loose and avoiding responsibility. But when women claimed the movement as their own they turned punk on its head. And transformed it into a manifesto about female rights. These brave daredevils went around challenging a system that worked hard to ignore their voice. To find out how it all happened, Showcase is joined by Vivien Goldman. Known as the 'professor of punk,' she is a journalist, writer and musician who is about to publish her new book 'Revenge of the She-Punks'. #RiotGrrrl #PunkRock #Showcase
Riot Grrrl: Redefining Punk | Music | Showcase
February 18, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us