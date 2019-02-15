February 15, 2019
WORLD
The Trump Presidency: Trump to declare emergency to build wall
It was a controversial promise but he insists he will deliver. US President Donald Trump says he will declare a national emergency to get the funding he wants to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. Both houses of Congress have passed a spending bill that prevents another government shutdown. But it does not include nearly eight billion dollars Trump has demanded for his wall. #wall #Trump #BorderWall
