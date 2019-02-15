BIZTECH
Nigeria’s top candidates promise to stimulate economy | Money Talks
Nigerians will go to the polls to cast votes in a presidential election on Saturday. Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is running for a second term, that pits him against dozens of rivals. The most prominent is former vice-president Atiku Abubakar. It is set to be a tight race for the top spot in Africa's most populous country. Sibel Karkus has more on what is at stake. Ifeanyi Ukoha spoke to Money Talks from Abuja, he's an economic consultant and former banker at the Central Bank of Nigeria. #Nigeria #NigeriaEconomy #NigeriaElections
February 15, 2019
