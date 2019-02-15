No deal between US, China after week-long talks | Money Talks

The United States and China have wrapped up two-days of high-level talks in Beijing, but with no signs of an amicable trade war deal being reached. Tweeting before a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US Treasury Secretary called the talks 'productive', but did not give details on progress made. Negotiations are set to continue in Washington next week, with the Chinese president re-affirming his commitment to reach a 'mutually beneficial deal'. The two economic giants have been locked in a tariff war for almost a year, and are trying to reach an agreement before March 1st. If not, the US has said it will bump up tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. For more on the story we spoke to our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Washington. #USChina #TradeTalks #TradeWars