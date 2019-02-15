BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
No deal between US, China after week-long talks | Money Talks
The United States and China have wrapped up two-days of high-level talks in Beijing, but with no signs of an amicable trade war deal being reached. Tweeting before a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US Treasury Secretary called the talks 'productive', but did not give details on progress made. Negotiations are set to continue in Washington next week, with the Chinese president re-affirming his commitment to reach a 'mutually beneficial deal'. The two economic giants have been locked in a tariff war for almost a year, and are trying to reach an agreement before March 1st. If not, the US has said it will bump up tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. For more on the story we spoke to our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Washington. #USChina #TradeTalks #TradeWars
No deal between US, China after week-long talks | Money Talks
February 15, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us