Entrepreneurs seek to turn poison into profit | Money Talks

Farming scorpions is not an everyday business. Neither is creating medicine for their venom, but that is exactly what a start-up company in collaboration with an university in Turkey is aiming for in a highly lucrative niche market. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Eskisehir on its quest to corner a market in the Middle East and North Africa. #poison #scorpions #scorpion