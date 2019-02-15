Strawberries help boost Gaza's economy | Money Talks

Food insecurity affects hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza -- the result of high rates of poverty caused by more than a decade of siege. Still, farming provides much-needed income to the Strip. It accounts for 85% of all exports. And as Obaida Hitto explains, sending crops across the border is often the hardest work farmers do. #Gaza #GazaStrawberries #GazaStrawberry